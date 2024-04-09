Green Oak Twp to Bring Back Farmer's Market

April 9, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A return of the Green Oak Township farmers market next month. That's the plan from new manager Sarah Lester, who is busy shoring up vendors with fresh fruits, veggies, possibly food trucks and entertainment too.



"Making sure that we have fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, baked breads, jams and some handmade craft products," says Lester. "We're hoping to get some food trucks this year, so people can come in for lunch or for dinner."



"It's always good to buy local. You're supporting the other members of your community. And you're making your businesses grow strong, which is also awesome."



Township officials gave the okay last week for the market will be held on Thursdays instead of Saturday, with a tentative start date of May 2 through October, at 11299 E. Grand River Ave.



"I'm still putting things together," Lester added. "It's still a work in-progress, but I'm really excited for what the community can expect."



Lester says anyone interested in participating with the market can email her at: slester370@gmail.com.