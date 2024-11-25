Green Oak Twp Police Use Air Horn, Drone to Assist Lost Hunter

November 25, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Green Oak Township Police report officers used a drone to locate a hunter who was unable to find his way out of Island Lake State Park Saturday.



According to a social media post, Officer Fenger used the air horn on his patrol vehicle to give the hunter a direction of travel.



Officers Beach and Lapum launched the drone and located the hunter within seconds.



The hunter, who was able to follow the drone out of the woods towards Officer Frenger's air horn, was uninjured.