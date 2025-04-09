Green Oak Twp Police: Howell Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Rollover Crash

April 9, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Howell woman was killed, two others injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Green Oak Township Tuesday.



According to Green Oak Township Police, an 81-year-old man from Whitmore Lake, was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed before colliding with a blue GMC Terrain at the intersection of Rickett and Maltby roads around 4:15pm.



Witness accounts support the high-speed travel of the Jeep prior to the crash.



The driver of the Terrain, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger, a 50-year-old female also from Howell, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Livingston County EMS to the University of Michigan Hospital for treatment.



The driver of the Jeep also suffered significant injuries and was transported to the same facility.



At this time, the circumstances leading to the crash remain under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.