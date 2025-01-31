Green Oak Twp Man Injured in Propane Explosion

January 31, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Green Oak Township man is hospitalized after a propone explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home on Pheasant Lake Drive off 10 Mile near the City of South Lyon border.



"On arrival, fire units found a garage which was fully involved. The garage had propane tanks stored in it which were exploding," Green Oak Fire Chief Kevin Gentry told WDIV television.



"Upon hearing the first explosion, one resident came out to investigate and was struck by debris from a secondary explosion and self-transported to the hospital, and has since been taking to University of Michigan Hospital, where his condition is unknown."



Multiple crews were called to the scene due to a car, boat and house the explosions.



The cause was still under investigation.



Photo courtesy of Amber Cutler Facebook.



Videos from the scene are linked below.