Green Oak Twp Family Seeks Living Liver Donor for Son

October 23, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Green Oak Township family is seeking the public's help finding a new liver for their 20-month-old son Isaac.



"Isaac was born with something called OTC deficiency, which is a rare disease. And the cure is a liver transplant," Carrie Calkins told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"He received one (liver) at four months old, and unfortunately, he has fought multiple rounds of rejection and this liver is just not working out for him."



Isaac has since been relisted on the donor list.



"An adult can give a portion of their liver to a child like Isaac, save that child's life, and their liver will regenerate within a matter of a few months," said Calkins.



The family is working with University of Michigan Health. Click the links below for more details.



Photo courtesy of IsaacOTCWarrior on Instagram.