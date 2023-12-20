Green Oak Twp Meets on Master Plan, Budget

December 20, 2023

Green Oak Township trustees will take care of some year-end items when they meet Wednesday evening.



Clerk Michael Sedlak says that includes a few minor revisions to the already approved master plan.



“It was mostly a cleanup and the addition of some zoning districts that we didn’t have before,” he said of the master plan, which also includes the ongoing Legacy Center Sports Complex.



“It has been developed commercially for sports. On the other side of Winans Lake Road, there’s a proposal for approximately 500 housing units in that area. The actual planned unite development, PUD, has not been formally approved by the planning commission yet.”



Trustees will also discuss a draft budget heading into next year.



“We’ve had a slight increase in our taxable value and revenue sharing from the state has been pretty level, so the budget hasn’t changed much,” says Sedlak.



“The only real big change in the budget is the amount of money we’re spending on elections as required by Prop 2 that was passed.”



In-depth budget talks won’t begin until after the New Year.



“We’ll schedule meetings with each of the department heads and police and fire department. Sometime in January or early February, we’ll adopt the budget and have public hearings on that in mid-March,” Sedlak added.