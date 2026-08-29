Green Oak Treasurer & Association Of Public Treasurers Elect New Board Of Directors

August 29, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local treasurer is fresh off a national conference.



Green Oak Township Treasurer Tricia Wiggle Bazzy serves on the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada. She’s served on the board since 2015 after being president in 2023-2024. She’s now an advisor and just served as nominating chair to interview and conduct the election at their national conference in Grand Rapids this month and was happy to welcome two new members to our board. Wiggle-Bazzy previously served on the Michigan Municipal Treasurers Board.



The National Association provides national certifications and continuing education for public treasury professionals across the United States and Canada.



Wiggle-Bazzy told WHMI “It’s such a satisfying role because they are such a big part of the continuing education of public treasury professionals - and it’s not just Michigan, it’s the United States and Canada. I just like making an impact and helping my fellow treasurer professionals. I kind of geek out when it comes to the board stuff because it makes a difference - you make a difference when you get people involved and show your community that you’re dedicated and you’re continuing education, and getting the education that shows I do the job because I have these certifications and go to these conferences. It’s a somewhat thankless job but it’s a lot of fun”.



Wiggle-Bazzy also serves on the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority or MMRMA on their Investment Committee. She said that is all about risk management, and how to protect your community and avoid risks.



Wiggle-Bazzy stressed “I take passion and pride in what I do and it’s not about my certifications or awards - it’s really about what I’m bringing back to my community and to my municipality that makes it so much more satisfying. People will say ‘you go to conferences to just get away from the office’– I don’t do that. I go to the conference to bring back for my community and what we can implement back into the community”.



Wiggle-Bazzy concluded by thanking the township board for all of its support in her continuing education and also serving on these boards – “they are behind me 100%, know he good that I’m doing and I appreciate their support”.





The official release issued by the APT US&C is below:



“The Association of Public Treasurers of the United States & Canada (APT US&C) is pleased to announce its 2026–27 Board of Directors, elected by the membership during the Association’s Annual Membership Meeting held Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.



The election took place as part of the 2026 APT US&C–Michigan Municipal Treasurers Association (MMTA) Annual Conference, which brought public treasury and finance professionals from across the United States together for professional education, networking, leadership development, and the exchange of best practices.



Leading the Association for the 2026–27 year is President Erin Crawford of Enid, Oklahoma, who will serve alongside the Association’s 16-member Board of Directors to continue advancing APT US&C’s mission of providing education, professional development, certification, and resources to public treasury professionals.



“APT US&C continues to grow because of the dedication of our members and the volunteer leaders who generously give their time, experience, and expertise to serve our profession,” said Crawford. “I am honored to serve as President and look forward to working with our Board to build upon the tremendous momentum of the Association while continuing to create meaningful opportunities for our members to learn, connect, and grow.”



The incoming Board begins its term at an exciting time for APT US&C. The Association continues to expand its membership, educational programming, certification opportunities, state and provincial partnerships, and resources designed to support treasury and finance professionals at every stage of their careers.



APT US&C also extends its sincere appreciation to its outgoing Board members for their leadership and dedicated service to the Association and its members.



For more than 60 years, the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States & Canada has supported public-sector treasury professionals through high-quality education and training programs, nationally recognized certifications, professional resources, and a strong network of colleagues committed to excellence in public service”.



Photo:

Front row, left to right: Peter Gray, Vice President (Indiana); Sal Talarico, President Elect (Ohio); Erin Crawford, President (Oklahoma); Laurie Sheldon, Treasurer (Michigan); Lindsey Grigg-Moak, Secretary (Oklahoma).



Back row, left to right: Julie Silbernagel, Advisor (Wyoming); Tricia Wiggle-Bazzy, Advisor (Michigan); Kristie Klein, Director (Indiana); Angela Johnson, Director (Wyoming); Heather Gale, Immediate Past President (Utah); Kelly Lewis, Director (Wyoming); Clint Lichtenwalter, Director (Illinois); Karen Coffman, Parliamentarian (Michigan); Vicki Kitchen, Advisor (Indiana); Bret Padgett, Director (Michigan).



Missing from Photo: Heidi Gerritsen, Director (Utah) and Tina West, Director (Idaho).