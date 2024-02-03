New Green Oak Township Treasurer Sworn-In

February 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Green Oak Township is officially welcoming its new Treasurer.



During a swearing-in ceremony at the township hall Friday afternoon, Clerk Michael Sedlak congratulated Treasurer Tricia Wiggle Bazzy, who has over 15 years of local governmental experience.



Longtime Treasurer Susan Daugherty retired after 19 years of serving the township - saying it was an honor to serve on the board and serve residents since 2004, stressing the department couldn’t be in better hands. Daugherty recommended appointing Wiggle-Bazzy as interim Treasurer, who had been serving as her deputy treasurer since June of 2023. The board unanimously approved the appointment last month.



Wiggle-Bazzy brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in governmental treasury work from Hamburg Township, where she worked for 14 years. She also currently serves as President of the National Treasurers Association.



Wiggle-Bazzy will need to run for election in November to retain the seat.