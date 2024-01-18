Longtime Green Oak Township Treasurer Retires

January 18, 2024

The longtime Green Oak Township treasurer is retiring after nearly two decades of service.



Wednesday night marked the final board meeting for Treasurer Susan Daugherty. She submitted her resignation effective February 1st, saying it has been an honor to serve on the board and serve residents since 2004.



Daugherty thanked all of the staff who work for the township, as well as police and fire for all of their hard work and dedication through the years – and she believes that “serving our residents with respect and care has made Green Oak Charter Township a great place to work and live”.



Daugherty said it is a bit sad to leave having loved her job and working with so many great people but stressed she is confident the office is in good hands. She added she’s looking forward to the freedom to travel, create new experiences, and make new friends but assured she’ll remain involved in the community.



The board approved a resolution of recognition and gratitude for Daugherty and presented her with a specially engraved paperweight gift at the end of the meeting.



Daughtery said she was definitely surprised by the board’s actions and told WHMI that serving as treasurer was “truly the best job of her life”.



Board members and Supervisor Mark St. Charles thanked Daugherty for her dedication to serving residents and creating an atmosphere of excellent customer service – which speaks to her high level of professionalism. Looking back over the past 19 years and how they’ve grown, St. Charles said it has been a pleasure to have served alongside her and she will be missed. He commented that Daugherty leaves behind a great legacy and has provided the leadership to guide the department into the future. St. Charles further commended her succession planning, saying the staff she set up is “phenomenal” and the transition for residents will be seamless moving forward.



Daugherty recommended appointing Tricia Wiggle-Bazzy (at podium) as interim Treasurer, who has been serving as deputy treasurer since June of 2023. She noted that Wiggle-Bazzy had already brought a wealth of experience and knowledge in governmental treasury work from Hamburg Township, where she worked for 14 years. She also currently serves as President of the National Treasurers Association.



The board voted unanimously to appoint Wiggle-Bazzy to the position. She will need to run for election in November to retain the seat.



Wiggle-Bazzy thanked Daugherty and the board, saying she’s always looked up to her and has been a great mentor and friend. She said Green Oak is losing a very valuable person in the community that has served them well and she is truly honored to have been accepted to step into that role. Wiggle-Bazzy assured that she is up to the challenge and appreciates the opportunity – adding no one will fill Daugherty's shoes but she "will do her best to serve her community".