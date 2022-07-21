Texas Roadhouse Restaurant Coming To Green Oak Township

July 21, 2022

A popular steakhouse is coming to Green Oak Township.



At the board’s last meeting, final site plan approval was granted for a new Texas Roadhouse restaurant in the Shoppes of Green Oak. Texas Roadhouse is dubbed an American steakhouse specializing in steaks in a Texan and Southwestern cuisine style. It will be opening in the location that’s currently occupied by TGI Friday’s off of Whitmore Lake Road.



Green Oak Township Clerk Michael Sedlak told WHMI that TGI Friday’s will be closing. He says Texas Roadhouse has acquired the property and will be razing the building and constructing a new restaurant so they’ll be welcoming them to the community.



Sedlak says the applicants were granted an exception to the PUD or Planned Unit Development agreement to allow a 6,000-square-foot building. He noted that the applicants met all of the parking and signage requirements, as well as other items needed as part of the PUD.



A public hearing on the project was held in May and no comments were presented. The Planning Commission recommended approval in June.



There was no exact timeframe given for construction could start as an exit strategy needs to be worked out between the two parties.



Sedlak noted the lease will need to be terminated with TGI Friday’s and it will have to close. Once the old building is demolished, he says it should take around 17 weeks to get the new building up.



Sedlak said they’re happy to welcome Texas Roadhouse, it’s a good restaurant and Green Oak welcomes any type of restaurant that’s beneficial to the community – adding “let’s face it, everybody likes steak”.



