New StoryWalk Coming To Green Oak Township

April 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Green Oak Township is the latest local community to be getting a new StoryWalk.



StoryWalks are featured throughout Livingston County, thanks to Great Start Livingston.



A StoryWalk is a literacy-boosting project which places an illustrated children’s book, taken apart and displayed spread-by-spread, along a walking route. They feature various activities as people and kids move from page to page. The initiative encourages healthy outdoor and physical activity, while fostering a love for reading in children.



On Friday, May 1st at 10am, a ribbon cutting is scheduled for the new StoryWalk in Green Oak Township. It will be installed over at the township’s Coleman Park, off Silver Lake Road.



Supervisor Mark St. Charles told WHMI Great Start Livingston’s Robin Schutz made a presentation to the Board of Trustees and “it was unanimous” – saying everyone felt it would be a great addition to the park. He noted they also had the ideal circular path around the park to properly stage the story books.



Over the fall and winter, he said they were able to get all the posts and frames in and are ready to go for the upcoming the ribbon cutting and grand opening.



St. Charles commented it’s really an effort to help young children to read, read better, but also make it fun to learn how to read while getting exercise and outside. He added it’s a good family activity and educational at the same time – saying it also gets kids, their parents, and others interested in whatever the next book will be and look forward to it.



The first book selection will be a surprise and be unveiled at the event but books will rotate maybe three or four times per year, and likely be seasonally-themed.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, there will be free books and snacks, while supplies last.



More about the different StoryWalks throughout Livingston County is available in the provided link.