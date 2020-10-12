Green Oak Township Renews Support For People's Express

October 12, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Green Oak Township officials have renewed a contract with a transportation service that caters to low-income, disabled, and senior citizens.



People’s Express Director Douglas Anderson told Green Oak Township Board of Trustees at their online meeting last week that while the world around us closed down for COVID, they did not. Anderson said that while their ridership lessened in South Lyon, Northfield Township, and Washtenaw County in general, the need in Green Oak remained strong. People’s Express served over 3,800 riders in the township over the past year, their highest total yet according to a graph supplied in the Board’s agenda packet.



Anderson said they have equipped their vehicles with flexible plastic, not-Plexiglas, and that has allowed them to operate at 50% capacity while other services are limited at 25%. Five members of their staff have begun working from home during the pandemic and of the 6 drivers they were once down, they are now down only 4. Anderson said this wasn’t so much because they were scared of COVID, but more because those drivers were caretakers of others.



Green Oak Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles called it a good program and that he’s heard from numerous residents about its value. He also expressed a desire to enlist their help for Green Oak Day again when the event, which was cancelled this year, is able to return.



The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to continue their support to the tune of $7,500 for the next year.