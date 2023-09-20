Police Investigate Reports of Vehicle Theft in Green Oak Township

September 20, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Police in Green Oak Township are investigating reports of vehicle theft taking place in the area of 10 Mile Road and Dixboro Road, just west of South Lyon.



Per a social media post from the Green Oak Township Police Department, investigators are currently looking into a series of "larceny from motor vehicle complaints" from residents in the area. Pictures of an alleged suspect were taken with outdoor cameras.



The suspect appears to be a middle-aged white male with a tall, slender build. He was seen wearing all black with gloves and a face covering.



Green Oak Township Police did not release the exact number of thefts or attempted thefts that were reported by residents.



Anyone with additional footage or information related to the case is encouraged to contact Detect Hughes at 810-231-9626 ext. 240.



Links to the Department's Facebook Page and website are provided.