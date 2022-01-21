Green Oak Township Names New Police Chief

January 21, 2022

Green Oak Township is welcoming a new police chief and he’s no stranger to the community.



Deputy Chief Steven Kramer will be taking over as chief, following the retirement of longtime Chief Jason Pless. The appointment was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees at a meeting Wednesday night.



Kramer has been with the department since September 1999 and resides in the area. When it comes to future goals and the transition, he says the department is in great shape thanks to the foundation already laid by Chief Pless.



Kramer commented that there have been challenges associated with COVID-19 and the recession over the years and other issues like that but luckily Chief Pless has done a fantastic job of running the department and handling those. Kramer said his job coming in is to maintain the great foundation Chief Pless has put down and build on what he’s done – adding the transition will be easy because of all the good he’s done for the department as chief. He noted Pless has been with the department for roughly 30 years – coming in as an officer and moving up the ranks to sergeant, deputy chief and ultimately chief.



Kramer told WHMI he’s lucky to be in such a great community and thanked his family and the township board for all of their support. He said Chief Pless has been very supportive and helped him prepare for his new role through mentoring over the past several years. Kramer said all of the officers have been fantastic to work with and work for and have also been very supportive of him getting the position. He further thanked the citizens of Green Oak Township, who he said are also fantastic and great to work for.



The Green Oak Township Police Department currently has 15 sworn officers and two other staff personnel. Kramer says the department is in the process of hiring and encourages those interested to apply.



Kramer will officially move into his new role on February 7th, after Chief Pless retires on the 6th. Pless will then move into a new role as the Livingston County Undersheriff.