New Green Oak Township Police Chief & Deputy Chief Sworn In

May 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New leadership and promotions within the Green Oak Township Police Department.



The new Chief and Deputy Chief were officially sworn-in at Wednesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting. Acting Chief Rob Bradford was promoted to the Chief role, and Sergeant Brittany Besso was promoted to Deputy Chief.



Both were administered the Oath of Office, and Besso had her official “pinning of the badge”.



Bradford said he is “truly honored” to be appointed chief and thanked the township board for its trust, and he’s grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the community. Over the past several weeks as acting chief, Bradford said he’s had the chance to lead from the position and it only reinforced what he already knew – “this department is filled with dedicated professionals who care deeply about the work and the people that we serve. I’m proud to stand alongside them”. Bradford added “This role isn’t about one person, it’s about building the strong foundation we have, supporting our officers and staff, and maintaining the high standards our community expects. My commitment is to lead with integrity, accountability, and consistency and keep moving this department forward”.





For Besso, Bradford said it was more than a promotion and a reflection on her years of hard work, leadership, and a commitment to excellence that has been evident throughout her career. He noted her path in law enforcement started early, working as a cadet while earning her degree in criminal justice with a 4.0-GPA. She was also the 2024 Officer of the Year.



Bradford said Besso “is a leader who sets the standard, she is hardworking, fair, and trusted”. He went on to say “what sets her apart is her ability to adapt, to lead through change, and to do it all without losing sight of the people around her. The role of deputy chief requires vision, accountability, and the ability to guide an entire organization forward – Brittany has already demonstrated these qualities and we have full confidence in her ability to take on this next challenge – Britany this promotion is well earned and well deserved”.





Also recognized at Wednesday’s meeting was the 2025 Officer of the Year – Andrew Evans.



Bradford said Officer of the Year represents more than doing the job well – “it reflects consistency, professionalism, and a genuine commitment to both the community and this department – Officer Evans exemplifies all of that”. Bradford said over the past year, Evans has shown tremendous growth in his mindset and general willingness to lead – “he continually steps up when needed...always without complaint and without seeking recognition”. An award is given out each year for the honor. It was stated that Evans likes gardening, and thus he was presented with a big, bright, shiny new shovel.







Previous staff spotlights for Bradford and Besso are below:



“Originally from Commerce, Deputy Chief Rob Bradford has been with Green Oak PD for nearly two years. If his face looks familiar, that’s because he served with Brighton City PD. Beginning his career with Clarkston PD, he hired on with Brighton PD in 1996 as a Reserve Officer. He worked his way up the ranks and retired as Chief in 2022 after serving the Brighton community for a total of 26 years. DC Bradford was a SWAT member and has been a Firearms Instructor for over 20 years. He also graduated from Michigan State University’s Staff & Command in 2009 and his favorite work activity is teaching. Of all the trainings he has participated in, his favorite is a tie between FBI Negotiator and Force Science. FBI Negotiator taught him how to listen to people while Force Science taught him the science behind why people react the way they do with different scenarios. Over the next decade, DC Bradford sees the department adjusting and growing to the needs of the township, as it is predicted to be the largest in population in Livingston County by 2030. When not working, Rob is an avid golfer and can be found at his favorite driving range or golf course”.



“A Green Oak native, Sergeant Brittany Besso began her law enforcement career with Detroit Police Department. She was hired as a Green Oak officer in 2015 and promoted to her current position in as sergeant in 2023. In addition to being a midnight supervisor, Sergeant Besso is also a SWAT Operator, Evidence Technician, and a Field Training Officer and Supervisor. She enjoys helping her team and community any way she can. Her favorite training was basic SWAT operator school, but she has especially enjoyed the leadership and supervisor courses as they have helped shape and improve her leadership and decision-making qualities. Within the next decade, Sergeant Besso sees our agency not only growing but implementing full-time special assignments to help dedicate our officers to address our community’s specific needs. Outside of work, Brittany enjoys traveling and exercising”.