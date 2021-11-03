Green Oak Township Master Plan Open Houses This Week

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two master plan community engagement open houses are planned in Green Oak Township this week.



The process of updating the township’s master plan is currently underway. The plan serves as both a vision for the future and a guide for getting there but should also reflect the values of the community.



The Planning Commission is hosting two open houses to receive input from the public this Thursday and Saturday.



Each open house will have a number of interactive stations that focus on important issues including Future Development Consideration, Housing Options, Open Space Preservation, Infrastructure, Pedestrian Connectivity, and Communications. Those interested can stop in anytime tomorrow between 7 and 9pm or on Saturday between 10am and noon at the Green Oak Township Hall off Silver Lake Road.



An event flyer is available through the link.