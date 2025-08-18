Green Oak Township Hosting Touch a Truck This Saturday

August 18, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Green Oak Township is giving the public a chance to check out different work vehicles, get some food and help local children.



Their second annual Touch a Truck and school supply donation event is being held on Aug. 23 at the police and fire stations, located at 9400 Whitmore Lake Road.



“Those attending can expect to see police and fire display vehicles as well as vehicles and equipment from Fonson Construction, Poured Brick Walls, Livingston County Road Commission, High Grade Materials, LoRae Top Soil and Todd’s Services to name a few,” a press release about the event said.



There will be plenty of food options too. Kona Ice, 734 Hibachi and More, Bubble Bee Tea, Taqueria Garibaldi and El Jefe will all be on site with food to buy.



The event is free, but the police and fire stations will be collecting school supply donations on site to give to local elementary schools.



The event runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.



Those interested in displaying a vehicle should email Sgt. Alicia Montes at alicia.montes@greenoakpolice.com. There is limited space for vehicles to be displayed.



(photo credit: Green Oak Township Police)