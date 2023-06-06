Green Oak Police Working To Identify Suspect In Gasoline Theft

June 6, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Green Oak Township Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing gasoline and exposing himself.



At around 10:30pm on May 16th, the Department reports an unknown white male entered the Mugg N Bopps Gas Station located at 9782 East M-36 and pre-paid $20 for fuel. After exiting the store, he proceeded to pump $51.50 before the clerk could stop the transaction, stealing $31.50 in gasoline upon leaving the property.



Additionally, Police say while pumping the fuel the male exposed himself twice and urinated in the parking lot. He was observed to be driving a dark colored Dodge Journey, with no license plate information obtained.



Surveillance photos were obtained and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hughes at (810)231-9626 ext. 240.