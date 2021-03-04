Green Oak Township Board Reviews Draft Budget

March 4, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Green Oak Township Board met virtually Wednesday night and reviewed the draft budget for the upcoming year.



The proposed budget covers various funds including the township general fund, as well as the building, police and fire departments.



Estimated general fund revenues for fiscal year 2021-2022 total approximately $4 (m) million. That includes a tentative township millage rate of .8157 mills, various miscellaneous revenues and a general fund balance transfer of $412,958. The estimated fund balance for the fiscal year is pegged at $3.8 (m) million.



Supervisor Mark St. Charles reviewed the budget and noted that general fund expenditures include a new roof that’s going on the township hall off Silver Lake Road this year, along with another project. He said they received some really good bids for parking lot improvements, which include extending the lot from 48 to 78 spaces along with handicap accessibility improvements. Those bids will be before the board at the next meeting.



A public hearing on the draft budget was held and no one in attendance at the meeting spoke. It has been available for public viewing at the township hall and online.



The budget will be up for approval at the March 17th board meeting.