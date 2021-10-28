Man Critical After Crashing Car Into House In Green Oak Township

October 28, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/ news@whmi.com





A man is hospitalized after crashing his vehicle into a home in Green Oak Township.



Police responded to a report of an injury crash in the 7000 block of Rickett Road, south of Maltby Road at around 1pm. Initial reports were that the vehicle had driven into the garage area of the home and that there was possibly a fire.



Responding officers found a single vehicle, a 2017 Tan Ford Taurus, had driven through the exterior garage wall of a home after leaving the southbound lane of Rickett Road and traversing across the side yard of a residential home.



A press release states the vehicle and home were not on fire and there was light smoke due to the hot vehicle components making contact with household items that had been driven over - which was said to be quickly mitigated by the Green Oak Fire Department.



Fire Chief Kevin Gentry told WHMI the man was found unconscious in the car and it appeared as though he suffered a medical emergency, drove across several lawns and then crashed into the garage of the home. He said the fire was quickly extinguished and the man was transported. Gentry says the house suffered significant damage to the garage, which may need to be rebuilt. He noted the residence portion of the house was undamaged, which is where the occupants were located when the crash hit and therefore were not injured.



Police say the vehicle had left the traveled portion of the roadway as it went southbound. After striking the home, the vehicle penetrated the exterior wall and came to rest upright inside of the two bay garage of the home and also impacted a vehicle that was parked inside.



The lone occupant and driver, a 61-year-old Green Oak Township man, was found to be unresponsive inside the car. He was transported by Livingston County EMS Paramedics to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor for emergency medical treatment and remains in critical condition.



Green Oak Police and Fire were assisted at the scene by Livingston County EMS and Central Dispatch. Green Oak Police Accident Investigators are continuing the investigation into the cause of the crash.