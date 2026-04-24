Men Arrested After Brutally Assaulting & Injuring Woman

April 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two men have been arrested in connection with a brutal assault on a woman that began in Pontiac and ended in Green Oak Township last weekend.





Release:

Green Oak Charter Township Officers were dispatched to an assault in progress on Marshall Road near Nine Mile on Saturday, April 18th. A homeowner on Marshall Rd called 911 advising there was a female at their door that was severely beaten. Officers arrived, observing significant injuries to the victim’s face and hands. The victim was also complaining of rib injuries.



The victim was picked up voluntarily by two males in Pontiac under the guise of giving her a ride home. Instead of driving her home, the suspects held her in their vehicle involuntarily for 3-4 hours as they traversed from Pontiac to Green Oak Township. In that time, they brutally assaulted her using pliers and a wrench. It is believed the assault was occurring throughout the drive as well as multiple locations the suspects stopped at.



After arriving near Marshall Rd and Nine Mile Rd, the suspect’s pulled over and forced the victim out of the vehicle, telling her to only walk south, which placed her walking toward a dark and less populated area. She was threatened that if she went any other direction, she would be killed. After the suspects appeared to leave the area, the victim fled to the nearest home to obtain medical help.



Based on the victim’s detailed description of both suspects and their vehicle, officers quickly identified the vehicle and suspects. The driver was found the next morning by Officers of this department while driving the same vehicle. He is currently lodged at the Livingston County Jail having been arraigned on several felonies. The second suspect was arrested yesterday by Warren Police and transferred to the Livingston County Jail where he will be arraigned on multiple felonies.



The victim was admitted to a local hospital with several broken bones and lacerations. The case is still under investigation. Green Oak Township Police are grateful for the assistance of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.



Names and ages were not released.