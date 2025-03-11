Woman Facing Charges After Stabbing Death In Green Oak Township

March 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A woman is awaiting arraignment in connection with a stabbing death in Green Oak Township over the weekend.



At 11:13am on Sunday, Livingston County Dispatch received a call about a possible death at a residence located in the Woodland Ridge mobile home park on Shady Brook Court.



Officers from the Green Oak Township Police Department arrived on scene and found a woman in her bed with an "obviously deceased" male on top of her. After the initial investigation, it was determined to be a homicide.



Police say the victim was struck several times with blunt force in the head and stabbed several times in the chest and neck.



The female suspect was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital for evaluation while in custody. Once released a short time later, she was lodged in the Livingston County Jail.

Police say the suspect and the victim had been in a long-term relationship and were living at the residence with their son - who was unharmed in the incident.

The scene was processed by members of the Green Oak Township Evidence Tech Team.

This investigation is still ongoing, and the Department said it wants to thank all those that assisted. They include: Green Oak Township Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance, Livingston County Central Dispatch, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Hamburg Township Police Department and Michigan State Police.



Anyone with information can contact Det. Matt Hughes at 810-231-9626 ext. 520 or matthew.hughes@greenoakpolice.com.