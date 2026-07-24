Green Oak Township Board Presents Resolution To Recently Retired Clerk

July 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Recently retired longtime Green Oak Township Clerk Michael Sedlak was honored with a resolution of recognition by the Board of Trustees.



Sedlak retired after more than 40 years of service to the township - with over 25 years in the clerk’s role. He also spent decades with the fire department.



At the board’s July 15th meeting, Sedlak was presented a resolution by Supervisor Mark St. Charles and Trustee Tracey Edry.



Sedlak said he never thought when he ran for office in 2000 that it would turn into this long of a career.



Sedlak commented he and others set out in 2000 to repair a fractured board and remove the moniker of “Green Joke Township”. He said himself, St. Charles and the rest of the trustees made a promise they would never fracture the board in public and “we did that”. He said one of his proudest moments was in 2003 when the local paper ran an editorial stating they could no longer be considered “Green Joke Township” but were now the example of “how good government is run in the county”.



Sedlak went on to say they’ve accomplished so much, referencing the roads, and new police and fire stations – adding he will always be grateful for working with St. Charles and the rest of the board members.



St. Charles commented “looking back at the past 25 years, it’s hard to put into words how much we’ve accomplished together”.



St. Charles said they’ve done a lot with their roads and have invested well. “Love it or hate it, Michael can get a lot of credit for the amount of road work going on as he was able to bring lot of funds back to the township through SEMCOG”. He noted there is $14.8 (m) million worth of work in taking place in Green Oak this year with an investment of $450,000 – “that’s just great management of money”.



St. Charles further thanked Sedlak for “everything you’ve done on behalf of the citizens of Green Oak and Livingston County”.



The full resolution presentation can be viewed in the provided link.