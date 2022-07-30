Roundabout Construction Starts Next Monday

July 30, 2022

A very busy intersection will be completely closed for roughly three months in Green Oak Township.



A roundabout will be constructed at Winans Lane Road and Rickett Road. There’s currently a stop sign at Rickett Road. The area continues to grow with increased traffic, in part due to the nearby Legacy Center Sports Complex.



The work is being done now instead of next year as originally planned. It project bumped up as MDOT’s Flex Route project will be taking place.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact as the intersection will be completely closed to all traffic, including EMS vehicles, for the duration of construction of the roundabout.



Work is scheduled to start next Monday, August 8th and be completed by mid-November.



Road Commission Managing Director Steve Wasylk told WHMI it’s considered a fairly normal construction project but there will be traffic impacts during different phases of the work. He says detour routes will be posted when road closures are necessary during construction.



A map is attached.