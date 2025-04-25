Rollover Crash In Roundabout In Green Oak Township

April 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Traffic was a bit of a slow go in the Green Oak Township area following a rollover crash in a roundabout.



It happened around 5:00 in the roundabout at Silver Lake Road and US-23, and involved an SUV that landed on its roof.



Police and fire crews were on scene and traffic was reportedly slow in the area.



No further details were available.



Motorists are reminded to slow down and follow posted speed limits.