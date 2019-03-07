Green Oak Police Dept. Begins Move Into New Building

March 7, 2019

It’s out with the old and in with the new for Green Oak Township Police, as officers get comfortable in the department’s new building.



Police Chief Jason Pless says patrol and business operations were moved on Tuesday into the new facility, located at 9400 Whitmore Lake Road. Pless reports they are still vacating the old station, but that the new building’s infrastructure is in place, with some equipment still being set up. The facility includes a secure area for bringing in individuals that are in custody, updated interview rooms featuring new recording devices, an evidence processing room and lab, a large training room, fitness room and locker rooms.



Pless says the department is incredibly fortunate adding, “I think personally it’s the nicest police facility in the county, if not the region.” He tells WHMI they hope to host an open house on Green Oak Day for the community to visit and tour the building.



As for the old building, located on Fieldcrest Drive, Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles says it’s deed-restricted so it can only be used for municipal purposes. While a decision has yet to be made on what it will be used for, St. Charles tells WHMI he’s already brainstorming some ideas. Among those are storage space, parking for DPW vehicles or converting it into a recycling center. There is no deadline for officials to make a decision regarding the building’s new purpose, so St. Charles says they will likely begin discussing it once the police department is entirely moved into their new facility. (DK)