Greek Oak Township Board Accepts Retiring Police Chief's Resignation

March 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The resignation of the retiring longtime Green Oak Township Police Chief was officially accepted at Wednesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting.



As of April 16th, outgoing Chief Steven Kramer (right) will have 25 years with the Department, having started in 1999. He’ll be formally retiring April 30th.



The board voted to accept his letter of resignation, thanking Kramer for his “years of support and dedication to Green Oak Township”.



Board members shared some jokes and laughs – commenting that it’s been a pleasure and wishing Kramer well in his retirement, with some noting his friendship and work with other township departments.



Chief Kramer thanked the board, saying they’ve been “absolutely fantastic”.

Meanwhile, Kramer is using up some personal time until his official retirement. As such, the board voted unanimously to appoint current Deputy Chief Rob Bradford as interim acting chief until the 30th when Kramer leaves and the board takes any next actions.



In other action at the meeting; the Department’s newest officer John Ulmer was officially sworn in by Clerk Michael Sedlak and welcomed by the board - followed by the ceremonial pinning of the badge.



It was stated that Ulmer recently graduated from the Police Academy and started out as a cadet – with it noted he is now the second successful cadet to go through the Academy.



Bradford also reported during the meeting that they’ve just got done interviewing a new cadet with a goal to become an officer, and offered him a conditional offer – saying “he’s 26, a Brighton native, and a really nice sharp kid, looks promising”.