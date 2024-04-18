Police Bust Man Attempting To Meet Minor In Green Oak Township

April 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Police busted a potential predator this morning.



Green Oak Township Police Officers were called out around 11am to the parking lot of the 7-11 Store on Lee Road to look for an adult male from Detroit who was meeting who he believed to be a 14-year-old female for immoral purposes.



The Department says the suspect had been having conversations with their caller who posed as a 14-year-old girl since March of this year. After several text messages back and forth about meeting and other immoral acts, they agreed to meet today at the 7-11 where officers were waiting.



The suspect, who was legally armed with a 9mm, was sitting in the vehicle he described in the text messages. The suspect was arrested and lodged, without incident, at the Livingston County Jail pending case review by the Livingston County Prosecutor.



Police said the case is still under investigation and it will take officers time to review all the evidence related to the case. The reporting party is not affiliated with the Green Oak Police Department, works independently, and has been involved in similar cases throughout Michigan.



Greek Oak Police would like to stress to the community that the actions of the reporting party are extremely dangerous and the public’s safety is always their top priority.



Photo Credit: Advocates for Youth Protection