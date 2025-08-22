Green Oak Police Department Achieves Official Accreditation

August 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Green Oak Township Police Department is the latest to achieve accreditation.



The Department proudly announced that it has been awarded official accreditation by the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.



The achievement represents the department’s commitment to excellence in law enforcement and adherence to the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and excellence in serving the community.



The achievement reflects months of dedicated work reviewing, updating, and implementing policies to meet the highest standards of law enforcement.



The Department especially recognized Deputy Chief Rob Bradford, Sgt. Alicia Montes, and Sgt. Brittany Besso, “who worked tirelessly throughout the accreditation process. Their hard work and leadership were essential to reaching this milestone”.



Officials added the award “is not just a reflection of their efforts, but of our entire department’s ongoing commitment to integrity, service, and community trust”.