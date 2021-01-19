Green Oak Planning Commission Discusses 2021 Priority list

January 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Green Oak Township Planning Commission discussed some priorities it wants to focus on in 2021 at a recent virtual meeting.



In addition to regular business items, there is a sidebar priorities list that were described as extra-curricular activities for the Commission to focus on, which sometimes run annually or every couple of years because they might not get to the whole list. The Commission tries to set priorities based on what’s important and labels them as being a low, medium or high priority.



Planner Paul Montagno noted they had some hiccups during the last year with getting together and not being able to meet in person due to COVID-19 and working through some items. He said the master plan they’ve been working on is probably the most important and is shown as a high priority. Since they haven’t been able to hold public input meetings so that is still kind of on hold.



Other priorities include zoning ordinance amendments, with the PUD review process and site plan submittal listed as high priority. Others in the category include private club districts, light control and night sky preservation, the creation of a wetlands ordinance and a woodlands ordinance. Planning policies were listed in conjunction with the master plan process and greater community outreach and engagement, as well as greater collaboration with surrounding communities.



Since the township board recently adopted the 2021-2025 Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan; Clerk Michael Sedlak commented that he wants to make sure that is blended in with the master plan process. There was also consensus that for the area of greater community outreach and the master plan to bump that up from medium to high priority.



It was stated the priority list is an ever-evolving document and the item was just for general discussion. The list will be updated and utilized to help stay on task during the upcoming year.