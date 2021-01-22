Green Oak Housing Development Gains Planning Commission Approval

January 22, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A new waterfront housing development is on track following approval from the Green Oak Township Planning Commission.



Applicant Tom Schroder and Project Engineer Michelle Spencer were before commissioners Thursday night seeking their blessing on a proposed development on Dove Lake. A planned unit development was being sought for the property which is approximately 108.5 acres and zoned as rural estates. Schroder is seeking to build 37 single family homes in a cluster on the west side of the lake. All of the homes would have lake frontage. The project had been before the planning commission before but lacked a parallel plan that satisfied commissioners. A parallel plan shows what could be built on a property using its current zoning.



One benefit of the PUD and clustered housing is that it preserves a greater amount of open space versus building around the entire lake. Green Oak Clerk and planning commission liaison Mike Sedlak said he believed this project was ready to move on, believing the clustering of homes is the better way to go.



One request the planning commission wanted added that was, was a prohibition of obstructions between homes. With the homes clustered, Commissioner Lary Marshall and Chair Lamberto Smigliani confirmed that in the side yards and setbacks there should be no decks, structures or air conditioning units that could block, for example, a well digging truck that needed to get between two houses.



The planning commission voted unanimously to give the PUD a recommendation of approval. It will now go to the county, and should it be approved there, it will then go before the Board of Trustees for consideration.