Green Oak Police Bust Organized Crime Plot Involving Places Of Worship

October 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two people were arrested as part of a larger organized crime plot involving stolen check donations from mailboxes at places of worship.



Green Oak Township Police officers stopped a vehicle driven by a subject of Romanian descent out of the State of Washington that was being investigated for stealing mail from places of worship. Inside the vehicle was also a 17-year-old who is considered a minor who only spoke Romanian.



Police say evidence collected on the scene linked the two subjects to stealing mail from six places of worship, just in Livingston County, and they have also been linked to dozens of mail theft cases from places of worship in surrounding counties.



Police said the two subjects are part of a larger organized crime plot that involved stealing check donations from the mailboxes of places of worship, cashing them, and then sending the money home to Romania via wire transfer.



Police said this traffic stop turned up receipts for wire transfers totaling $27,000.



The driver is currently in custody, was lodged, and charged with Criminal Enterprises/Money Laundering.



Police ask all places of worship to advise anyone who wishes to donate to keep this case in mind, and look at other possible ways to make a donation that won’t be susceptible to theft.