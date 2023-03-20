Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Green Oak Township

March 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Green Oak Township over the weekend has been upgraded to stable condition.



Green Oak Police Officers were dispatched to a car versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of Fieldcrest Drive and Carmel Court at around 1am on Saturday.



A 16-year-old male in a blue 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was going south on Fieldcrest when he encountered a male pedestrian in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was struck in the roadway - causing severe, life-threatening injuries.



The pedestrian - identified as a 21-year-old Northfield Township man - was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable.



Police sought the public’s assistance in identifying the pedestrian. His name is not being released at this time for his family’s privacy.



Police said the driver stopped immediately and called 911 and he is cooperating with authorities. Police said alcohol and/or drug use were not believed to be factors in the crash.



Green Oak Officers were assisted on scene by the Green Oak Township Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance, Livingston County Dispatch, and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.



The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.