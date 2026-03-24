Payment Scam Alert In Green Oak Township

March 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews





A payment scam is making the rounds in Green Oak Township.



On Tuesday, a business owner with an active application before the Township Planning Commission and Board of Trustees came into the office to pay a bill he had received via email. The email instructed the applicant to reply for payment instructions.



Supervisor Mark St. Charles said fortunately, the business owner chose to come into the office in person, which led to the discovery that the email was part of a scam.



It appears the scammer may have reviewed publicly available Township agendas and minutes to identify applicants with current business before the Township, and then attempted to solicit fraudulent payments.



Green Oak Charter Township advises that it does not solicit payments via email, nor does it request payments by wire transfer.



If anyone receives any suspicious communication requesting payment on behalf of the Township, do not respond. Instead, contact the Township office directly to verify its legitimacy.