Special Land Use Granted For Oxford Recovery Center

December 7, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Special Land Use approval for expansion that will more than double the size of an existing medical center in Green Oak Township has been approved.



The Oxford Recovery Center is located on the southwest corner of Maltby Road and Whitmore Lake Road. Oxford offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy and applied behavioral analysis for individuals with autism spectrum disorder.



Last month they received site plan approval to build a 35,000-square foot expansion to their existing 32,000-square foot facility. Oxford will use the new space to assist their hyperbaric program while also providing a covered entry and interior environment for their applied behavioral analysis program. It will also include a simulated small town streetscape. Being in Limited Industrial zoning, a special land use approval was required.



At their previous meeting, the Green oak Township Planning Commission directed staff and Township Planner Paul Montagno to draft up a resolution in support of the approval. Montagno said they have gotten it done, and submitted it to the planning commission.



Green Oak Township Clerk and Planning Commission liaison Mike Sedlak confirmed that the special land use permit would allow data collection and research to be done in the new space. The permit was approved unanimously by planning commissioners.