Master Plan Photo Contest Underway In Green Oak Township

October 22, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A master plan photo contest is underway in Green Oak Township.



The Planning Department announced the contest for the new master plan that’s currently being prepared. Winning photos may appear in the master plan or on the township website and will be credited to the photographer.



Categories include Natural Resources, Agriculture and Rural Environment, Parks and Recreation, Development, Placemaking and Transportation. Prizes will be awarded.



Winners in each category will be given two trees that will be installed on their property. Those interested in entering should email photos to planning-zoning@greenoaktwp.com along with a

brief description of the photo’s content, location, and which category the photo represents.



Planning officials will select a winning photo from each category based on composure and relevancy to the category. The submittal deadline is December 2nd at 5pm.



Detailed explanations of the different categories and more information are available through the provided link.