Green Oak Township To Host Master Plan Open Houses

October 23, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Green Oak Township residents and other stakeholders are being encouraged to weigh in on the master plan and two community engagement open houses are planned.



The process of updating the township’s master plan is currently underway. The plan serves as both a vision for the future and a guide for getting there but should also reflect the values of the community. Thus, the Planning Commission is hosting two interactive open houses to receive input from the public regarding the master plan update.



The open house will have a number of interactive stations focusing on different issues including: Future Development Consideration, Housing Options, Open Space Preservation, Infrastructure, Pedestrian Connectivity, and Communications.



Neighbors, local business owners, and township officials are encouraged to weigh in and exchange ideas on the future of their community. The open houses are being offered in 2-hour time blocks for people to learn about the plan and provide input. Officials say participation will help the township in the process of updating this very important document.



The first open house is scheduled on Thursday, November 4th from 7 to 9pm and the second is planned on Saturday, November 6th from 10am to noon. Both will take place at the Green Oak Township Hall off Silver Lake Road.



A link to the event flyer is provided.