Legacy Sports Complex Looking To Expand In Green Oak Township

March 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A busy sports complex in Green Oak Township could be getting even bigger.



The Legacy Center Sports Complex is requesting approval for a new phase on a 90.77-acre site. It’s located within a 285-acre PUD district, located north and south of Winans Lake Road between Whitmore Lake Road and Rickett Road. The project consists of a Wellness Center addition at the Legacy Park Complex with multiple tenant spaces.



The site plan proposes three areas: a pickleball/tennis court area, a parking lot extension, and a wellness center building with medical facilities and a private school. A pull-off area is also proposed adjacent to the east side of the fieldhouse, providing a drop-off area outside the existing fieldhouse and the proposed wellness center.



The Club at Legacy is described as an upscale fitness club that would include strength training, spinning, yoga, and cardio areas as well as pool area with hot and cold plunge tubs. There would be an extension of Legacy Center on the field level, and sports performance to allow training and sports rehabilitation.



The lower entry-level is proposed to feature an urgent care, medical and physical therapy spaces, and several tenant spaces including a café space. The upper level is proposed to house more fitness spaces, sixteen classrooms, a cafeteria, and administrative offices.



The plan also proposes the addition of an 8-foot-wide pedestrian sidewalk along a segment of Goble Drive, connecting Winans Lake Road to the proposed Wellness Center. Plans depict additional sidewalk connections as well.



Preliminary site plans were approved by the Planning Commission last week.



Separately, a special use is being sought to allow for a school at the site but those talks were tabled. Livingston Christian Schools is currently located in the Brighton Church of the Nazarene in Genoa Township. It’s looking to split classroom space between there and the new center.



No new site access points are proposed. Some issues have been raised regarding traffic associated with the school at a site that already experiences significant congestion.



More information about the project plans is provide in the meeting packet. A link is provided.