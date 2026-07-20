Training Center Dedicated In Retired Green Oak Township Fire Chief's Honor

July 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The legacy of Green Oak Township’s beloved and recently retired fire chief will live on.



Longtime Fire Chief Kevin Gentry was surprised with the unveiling of a big plaque dedicating the training center in his honor at the new main Fire Station 81, located at 9420 Whitmore Lake Road, just north of Silver Lake Road, and west of US-23.



Deputy Green Oak Fire Chief Tracy Chamberlain told WHMI Chief Gentry retired after 33 years of service to the township, the last eleven as chief, and 37 years in emergency services. He said Gentry has always been a very strong advocate for training and education, and furthering the fire service.



Chamberlain said upon his retirement, the fire department and township board dedicated the training room and training facilities in Gentry’s honor.



To commemorate that, he said there is a big sign above the door when you enter that training room, dedicating it the “Chief Kevin S. Gentry Training Center - 33 Years of Leadership & Dedication”.



Just recently, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name Matthew Lupo the new chief, pending successful contract negotiations.



Photo Courtesy Tracy Chamberlain