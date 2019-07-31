Fires Cause Temporary Evacuation In Green Oak Mobile Home Park

July 31, 2019

Residents are back in their homes after being evacuated during a fire that took place in a Green Oak Township mobile home park, Tuesday.



Green Oak Township Fire Chief Kevin Gentry confirmed that 2 mobile homes were reported to be on fire on Floreen Lane around 5:15pm yesterday. The fire reportedly started in a shed, and by the times crews arrived 1 minute later, it had spread to one residence, and then shortly after to the second. Responding to the scene were the Green Oak Fire and Police Departments, the Northfield Township Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, the Disaster Assistance Response Team, and later,the Livingston County Hazmat Team.



The fires were extinguished in about 20 minutes, but 2 propane tanks were originally allowed to burn in hopes of preventing a hazardous materials leak. Chief Gentry, however, said that the tanks began leaking so severely that it required the temporary evacuation of the mobile home park until the threat could be mitigated by the Hazmat Team. People were allowed to return to their homes at 10pm. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. (MK)