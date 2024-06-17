Green Oak Fire Department Receives New Ladder Truck

June 17, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Green Oak Township Fire Department took ownership of a new ladder truck during a ceremony on Friday.



The ceremony was held at Station 81, at Whitmore Lake and Silver Lake Roads.



Fire Chief Kevin Gentry told WHMI they’re pleased to receive the department’s new 2024 Rosenbauer ladder truck.



The truck cost $1.4 (m) million and was paid for with funds from the voter-approved bond as well as the assistance of local Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s Office. It aided the department in obtaining a grant of $750,000.



The new truck is expected to be in service in two weeks and will provide protection throughout the township.



Gentry says their old ladder truck, which retired after 29 years of service, had been used for numerous fires and several rescues of humans from various elevated positions during that time. He says they anticipate the new truck will serve them well in all of those areas for the next 25 years or more.



Gentry noted that fire trucks have become extremely expensive and said they’re very grateful for the assistance of Slotkin’s office in aiding them in making this very large purchase.



Gentry said cost estimates for the ladder truck before COVID was around $900,000. Post-COVID, the price was $1.4 (m) million. He pointed out the cost of fire trucks has risen approximately 60% since the pandemic - for reasons that really no one understands.



The purchase price also includes three days of training and certification by the manufacturer’s representatives. Gentry said department staff will be participating in training on the new truck this week which includes driving, using the aerial device, the pump, and various other equipment.