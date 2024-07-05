New Fieldcrest Road Roundabout Open In Green Oak Township

July 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





One of two new roundabouts in Green Oak Township has opened to traffic.



As part of MDOT’s ongoing US-23 Flex Route Project extension, two roundabouts are being constructed in the township.



Supervisor Mark St. Charles says the roundabout by the township hall is tying in north and south Fieldcrest Road and Silver Lake Road, as well as the on-and-off ramps to US-23. It opened a couple of weeks ago.



On the other side is Whitmore Lake Road, and the on-and-off ramps to US-23 at Silver Lake Road. There’s also an exit for the police and fire stations, where the new headquarters is being built.



While the roundabout at Fieldcrest and Silver Lake Road is open, motorists still can’t get underneath the bridge to Whitmore Lake Road, and the Silver Lake Road exit remains closed.



St. Charles told WHMI it’s all part of the improvements associated with the Flex Route project. He said it’s a lot of work and it hasn’t been fun with all of the detours and people have to plan their routes accordingly - himself included.



St. Charles said traffic in the area is “unbearable” but there is a light at the end of the tunnel as this part of the project is supposedly supposed to be done this year - and then everything moves down to US-23 and M-36.