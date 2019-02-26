Elderly Couple Hospitalized After Monday Afternoon Crash

February 26, 2019

An elderly couple had to be hospitalized Monday afternoon following a crash in Green Oak Township.



The incident happened around 3:44pm Monday. Green Oak Township Fire Chief Kevin Gentry tells WHMI an elderly couple was traveling northbound on Rickett Road near Maltby Road when their vehicle lost control. The Jeep crashed into a fence and electric pole on the Huron Meadows golf course. It was stuck on the fence post and against tree.



Gentry said the two patients were transported to Providence Hospital in Novi with non-life threatening injuries, noting one patient had to be extricated by the Green Oak Fire Department. (JM)