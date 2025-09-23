Fatal Crash In Green Oak Township Monday Morning

September 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fatal crash in Green Oak Township on Monday morning, possibly involving drugs and alcohol, is under investigation.



Police and Fire Department personnel were dispatched for a traffic crash that occurred on Nine Mile near Hammerstone Drive around 7:45am.



Preliminary investigation shows a late model Pontiac G6 was traveling westbound on Nine Mile, west of Dixboro Road, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, causing it to lose control and slide sideways into the path of an eastbound Ford F-350.



The Pontiac was operated by a 28-year-old South Lyon man - who is currently admitted to a local hospital for his injuries in stable condition.



A 53-year-old South Lyon woman was in the front passenger seat of the Pontiac and was pronounced deceased at the scene.



The driver of the F350 was a 26-year-old resident of Linden, who was uninjured.



Police say all occupants were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the collision.



Drugs and alcohol are being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.



The crash remains under investigation at this time with the assistance of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.



Green Oak Township Officers were assisted on scene by Livingston County Central Dispatch, Green Oak Township Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance, and the South Lyon Police Department.