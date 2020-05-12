Coronavirus Concerns Prompt Event Cancellations In Green Oak Twp.

May 12, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Some events have been canceled in Green Oak Township due to continued concerns about coronavirus.



At its most recent meeting, the Green Oak Township Board cancelled its annual Large Item Spring Clean-up days slated for June 19th and 20th. Supervisor Mark St. Charles says it’s due to lingering concerns regarding COVID-19. He noted the township may consider a later date in the fall if conditions regarding COVID-19 improve enough to provide protection for volunteers and residents.



Meanwhile, St. Charles says the Township Board also cancelled the annual Green Oak Day for 2020, which was scheduled for September 19th. He says they hope to see everyone in 2021 for that event.