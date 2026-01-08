Green Oak Township Passes Election-Related Audits With "Flying Colors"

January 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Green Oak Township passed recent election process-related audits “with flying colors”.



Clerk Michael Sedlak delivered a report during Wednesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting.



He stated the department was selected for an audit by both Livingston County and the State of Michigan – the county for one of their precincts and the state for their early voting.



Sedlak reported that three state inspectors were at the township December 29th and went through “everything about as carefully as you possibly could and we passed with flying colors”.



Sedlak said they were very happy with their safety and security – including protection of ballots and how ballots are secured.



Sedlak added that “They could not have been more complimentary”. However, he said kudos really go to staff for how prepared they were and “that’s where the credit really belongs”.



Sedlak said they also passed the county audit “with flying colors”.