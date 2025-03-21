Green Oak Township To Conduct Independent PFAS Testing At WWTP

March 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Green Oak Township is proceeding with independent testing related to PFAS sampling at the wastewater treatment plant.



The Board of Trustees met Wednesday night to discuss the matter.



Supervisor Mark St. Charles told WHMI that EGLE did testing at their wastewater treatment plant and one component of PFOA showed up but it is a component that has yet to show up in Michigan - although it is well below the residential criteria. He said the township will be conducting an independent test of all monitoring wells at the treatment plant and once they have that information, they’ll be meeting with EGLE.



PFAS, or per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, are a group of man-made chemicals used in making things like firefighting foam, stain repellants, and non-stick cookware. Also known as “forever chemicals”, PFAS are substances that don’t break down easily in the environment and can accumulate in waterways, soil, and bodies – which can lead to health risks. They are basically present everywhere due to widespread use.



During the meeting, it was relayed that the state’s PFAS results from the plant and monitoring well samples detected a compound referred to as GenX. Wikipedia states that “GenX is one of many synthetic organofluorine compounds collectively known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs).”



What was said to be surprising was that the state said the compound had not been detected in samples collected in Michigan as it is a newer PFAS replacement compound produced in North Carolina.



What caused concern for the township was the way the sampling was conducted by EGLE and St. Charles commented there was “no way to sugarcoat it”.



It was stated the EGLE representative did not understand how to run her own sampling machine and the township’s operator had to physically show her how to do it - which is inconsistent with proper protocols for testing. When samples were pulled, it was stated the representative did not have latex gloves on - which is not necessarily a violation but also not within proper protocols for testing water samples – and the bottles were also laid on the ground.



St. Charles said they want to be “dead certain” the results are accurate and thus proposed hiring ERG Environmental, an independent contractor, which he thinks will be good insurance for the township. He said ERG will go out with the proper procedures and protocols, pull samples, and then test them at their lab so they’ll have “a really good consistent chain of custody”. St. Charles said that way when they do sit down with EGLE, the results will either be right or wrong.



It was noted that ERG has been working with several townships in the area on PFAS evaluations.



A motion was approved to expend $10,446 to hire ERG, which was said to be easily containable within the operating budget of the sewer treatment plant.



More information on PFAS in Michigan can be accessed in the provided link.