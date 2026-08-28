Annual Green Oak Days – “Touch A Truck” Event Saturday

August 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Green Oak Township’s annual “Green Oak Days - Touch a Truck” event returns this weekend.



The township is partnering with Green Oak Village Place Mall to once again to host the popular event this Saturday from 11am-3pm. It will be held in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods.



Due to the heavy construction around the township’s public safety complex, the decision was made to move this year's event back to the Green Oak Village Place Mall to allow for a better flow of traffic.



The Green Oak Township Police Department issued the following release:



"This is the third year that Green Oak Township has hosted this event, and each year brings something new to the table. For 2026, we are proud to have SELCRA and the Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce supporting our event. This year we will continue to hold the school supply donation drive that has been ever popular - benefiting our local elementary schools directly.



An exciting addition to this year is working with the National Marrow Donor Program! We will have Brighton High School Junior, Bronson Shinkonis, on site collecting samples for this valuable endeavor. Anyone ages 18-35 are eligible to provide samples and potentially save the life of someone battling a blood cancer. Monetary donations to aid NMDP in helping patients and their families with transplant expenses are also accepted on site. These donations also fuel life-saving research and expand the donor registry. Please consider coming out and supporting a local student’s passion to save lives!



Attendees can expect to see display vehicles from both the police and fire departments, Livingston County Road Commission, Corrigan Towing, Todd’s Service’s, WM (Waste Management), Fonson Construction, Tuthill Farms, and Poured Brick Walls. The police department will be conducting drone demonstrations on site. Kids can enjoy interacting with our Green Oak Pollinator Club with their active learning experiences and prizes. Parents can learn more about their mission and ways to support and join!"



Event flyers is attached.