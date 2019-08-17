"Green Oak Day" To Celebrate Township, New Police Station

August 17, 2019

An upcoming event will celebrate Green Oak Township’s community, amenities and history.



“Green Oak Day”, a celebration that commemorates the establishment of the municipality in 1835, offers residents an opportunity to get to know their township government, police and fire departments. The annual event did not take place last year because of a lack of space, due to construction of the township’s new police station. It will however be returning next month.



This year’s event will be held Saturday, September 14th, from 10am to 3pm. A grand opening of the new police station will take place at 9:45am. Community members can visit three locations hosting Green Oak Day, which includes the township hall at 10001 Silver Lake Road, the fire department at 9384 Whitmore Lake Road, and the police department at 9400 Whitmore Lake Road. Transportation between the sites will be provided by The People’s Express.



The event will include a bounce house, petting zoo, kids’ activities and games, and a taste of Green Oak restaurants. More information can be found at the attachment below. Those with questions can contact Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles at 810-231-1333, ext. 102. (DK)