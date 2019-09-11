Residents Encouraged To Learn More, Offer Input At "Green Oak Day"

An upcoming event will celebrate Green Oak Township’s community, amenities and history.



“Green Oak Day”, a celebration that commemorates the establishment of the municipality in 1835, offers residents an opportunity to get to know their township government, police and fire departments. This year’s event will be held Saturday, September 14th, from 10am to 3pm. A grand opening of the new police station will take place at 9:45am. The event will feature the Green Oak Historical Society and include a bounce house, petting zoo, kids’ activities and games, and a taste of area restaurants.



Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles says the day of fun is also informational by allowing residents to ask questions and provide input on local issues of importance. St. Charles adds, "I think it's important that everyone gets to know their elected officials, our staff at the township who works on behalf of each and every one of them, our police officers, fire department personnel; all of those people that you would call if you have an emergency. It's nice to put a face to them and see what your tax dollars are paying for."



The annual event did not take place last year because of a lack of parking space, due to construction of the township’s new police station. St. Charles notes that the police station area is where guests attending Green Oak Day used to park, prior to the facility’s construction. He says while parking is different than years past, attendees can park at the park and ride near Township Hall.



Community members can visit three locations hosting Green Oak Day, which includes the township hall on Silver Lake Road, and the fire station and police department on Whitmore Lake Road. Transportation between the sites will be provided by The People’s Express.



